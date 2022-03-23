ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.87 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.09.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $9.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.33. 1,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.50.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,609,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,245,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

