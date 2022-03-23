Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,100 ($53.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.76) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.96).
Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,908.50 ($51.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £52.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,580.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.
In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).
About Anglo American (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,100 ($53.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.76) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.96).
Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,908.50 ($51.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £52.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,580.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.
In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).
About Anglo American (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.