Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 4,100 ($53.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.76) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.96).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,908.50 ($51.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £52.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,580.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

