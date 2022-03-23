Anaplan Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 39,846 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,120% compared to the typical volume of 1,795 call options.

In related news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.76.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.