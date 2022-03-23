Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.76.

PLAN opened at $64.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

