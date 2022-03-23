Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Price Target at C$14.82

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

SPB stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.87. 666,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,759. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$10.80 and a 1 year high of C$16.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

