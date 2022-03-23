Analysts Set Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Price Target at $13.10

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.84) to €13.00 ($14.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.27) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

ETCMY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

