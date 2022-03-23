Analysts Set Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Target Price at $13.76

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.76.

TACO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:TACO remained flat at $$12.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,453,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $9,304,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $6,628,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 358,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

