Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PAR Technology (PAR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR):

3/10/2022 – PAR Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

3/2/2022 – PAR Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/2/2022 – PAR Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – PAR Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $60.00.

1/26/2022 – PAR Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PAR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. 244,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,073. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.96.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

