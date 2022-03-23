Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canfor Pulp Products (CFX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE: CFX) recently:

3/4/2022 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

3/3/2022 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Canfor Pulp Products was given a new C$8.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CFX opened at C$5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.47. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.10 million and a PE ratio of -8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.32.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

