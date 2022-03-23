Analysts Expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. 488,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $574.11 million, a P/E ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.92. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

