Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will report $201.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.80 million to $203.17 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $155.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $956.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.60 million to $993.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,975 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 92,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. Shake Shack has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

