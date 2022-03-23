Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$1.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.11. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $154.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.39.

In other news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,349,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,728,000 after buying an additional 287,654 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

