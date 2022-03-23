Analysts Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

CFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of CFX stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. 49,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $270,430.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $64,125.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,559,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,934,000 after purchasing an additional 701,442 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

