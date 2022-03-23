Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will post sales of $172.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.99 million and the highest is $175.00 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $192.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $855.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.92 million to $865.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBBN. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

RBBN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,419. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 383,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 244,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 217,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 138,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 214,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 132,444 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

