Amplitude Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 28th (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude’s (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 28th. Amplitude had issued 35,398,389 shares in its initial public offering on September 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,238,943,615 based on an initial share price of $35.00. After the expiration of Amplitude’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
AMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26.
In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and have sold 18,596 shares valued at $751,357. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,925,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Amplitude by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,690 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,368,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Amplitude by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. Finally, West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,392,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
