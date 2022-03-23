American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.45. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 11,001 shares.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

