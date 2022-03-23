AMEPAY Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049618 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.97 or 0.07027857 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,282.17 or 0.99817126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044427 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.