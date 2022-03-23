Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.54

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $13.04. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 61,519 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of $193.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

