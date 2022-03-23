Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $4.26 Million Position in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 365,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000. ProShares Short Financials makes up approximately 0.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 58.44% of ProShares Short Financials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Short Financials by 7,621.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 495,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Financials during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Financials during the third quarter worth about $195,000.

ProShares Short Financials stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Financials has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

