Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $343,774,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,856,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $97.62 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

