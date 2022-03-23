Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ECH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 1,116,047 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

