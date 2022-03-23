Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.00

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 112573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $903.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40.

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,003,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,442,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,370,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

