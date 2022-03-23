Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 311,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 31,199,443 shares.The stock last traded at $116.22 and had previously closed at $114.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a market capitalization of $315.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

