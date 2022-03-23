Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Shares of Alexco Resource stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 688,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,036. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $287.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,918,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 967,393 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,124,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Alexco Resource by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 296,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alexco Resource by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

