Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of ALDX opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $289.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

