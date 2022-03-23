Akumin (TSE:AKU) Now Covered by Clarus Securities

Stock analysts at Clarus Securities started coverage on shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 415.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Akumin from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin stock opened at C$1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.10. Akumin has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$4.75.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.