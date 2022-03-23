Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $275.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Shares of APD opened at $236.54 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 48,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

