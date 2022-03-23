AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.61. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. Equities analysts predict that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

