Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $11.29

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $10.84. Agora shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 3,847 shares changing hands.

API has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.14.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Agora by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186,399 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Agora by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,823 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Agora by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $7,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

