Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.14.

NYSE:AEM opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $126,367,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

