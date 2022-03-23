Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.38.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $33.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,560 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 213,948 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

