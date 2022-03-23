Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Increases Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,690 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.15% of Plug Power worth $25,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 144,533 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.97. 1,001,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,852,145. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

