Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $37.65 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.11% of State Street worth $37,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 296.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

