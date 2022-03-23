Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Acquires 400 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.12.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $117.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,199,443. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79. The firm has a market cap of $318.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

