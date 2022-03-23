AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 295 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

