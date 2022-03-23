AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 928 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 987.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,799,000 after purchasing an additional 789,344 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,721,000 after buying an additional 104,254 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 850,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,230,000 after buying an additional 45,882 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22.

