AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 440 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

