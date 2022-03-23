Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $6.60. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 106,027 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 45.86% and a net margin of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,853.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 308,173 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

