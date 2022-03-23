Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $466.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.61. Adobe has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

