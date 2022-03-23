adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €300.00 ($329.67) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €359.00 ($394.51) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €302.88 ($332.83).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS traded up €3.10 ($3.41) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €216.65 ($238.08). 850,162 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €227.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €256.34. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.