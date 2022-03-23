Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $155.66

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.66 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 146.50 ($1.93). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.95), with a volume of 17,056 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £285.29 million and a PE ratio of -493.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.64.
Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)
