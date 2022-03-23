Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $155.66

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.66 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 146.50 ($1.93). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.95), with a volume of 17,056 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £285.29 million and a PE ratio of -493.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.64.

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.