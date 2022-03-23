ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Oddo Bhf

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. ABB has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

