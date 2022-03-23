Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $390,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year sales of $3.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 million to $5.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.84 million, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,331,388 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $21,336,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $22,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,891. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

