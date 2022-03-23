$988.33 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to post sales of $988.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $985.14 million and the highest is $993.68 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $901.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 35.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 35,758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.