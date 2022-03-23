$94.18 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will announce $94.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.35 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $72.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $408.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.51 million to $410.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $425.22 million to $445.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 490.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 92,472 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 249.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

