$94.18 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will announce $94.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.35 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $72.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $408.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.51 million to $410.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $425.22 million to $445.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LSI Industries.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 490.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 92,472 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 249.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LYTS stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.
About LSI Industries (Get Rating)
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
