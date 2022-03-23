$810.17 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) to announce $810.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $808.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $811.60 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $752.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock worth $1,230,347. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 42.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

