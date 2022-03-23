$62.16 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNOGet Rating) will post sales of $62.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.08 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $50.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $257.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $267.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $280.37 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $303.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.89. 4,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,179,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1,648.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 710,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after purchasing an additional 170,129 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

