$556.87 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will report sales of $556.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.81 million and the highest is $564.50 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $526.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. 531,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,299. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

