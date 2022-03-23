$4.60 EPS Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.70. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $4.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $18.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.61 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.81.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,471. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.31 and a 200 day moving average of $304.02. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

