361,119 Shares in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 361,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Gaotu Techedu as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,133,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

GOTU stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $586.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -1.09. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.03 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 92.01% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

